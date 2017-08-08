Microsoft says that people appreciate Windows 10's new privacy features

PATCH PRODUCER Microsoft has claimed that the feedback that it has had on the new privacy features in Windows 10 have done it a favour and improved the thing for users.

If you have Windows 10 then you might have recently been getting messages on your desktop from the firm about checking out the changes that it announced earlier and seeing if you approved of them.

Some people will have appreciated the Microsoft options and will have embraced them, some will have thrown them back in the company's face with a barrage of vitriol and criticism.

When Microsoft's privacy officer for the Windows Devices Group, Marisa Rogers talks about the feedback it got we assume that she is talking about both positive and negative.

"We've also seen a positive reception to the web-based privacy dashboard which allows you to see and control your activity data across multiple Microsoft services. Announced back in January, the privacy dashboard has been visited by more than 23 million people on accounts.microsoft.com," she said.

"With more than 500 million devices running Windows 10, the opportunity to refine our approach to privacy and implement your feedback is exciting."

The excitement does not stop there, so you had better take a seat or something. Windows 10 is already primed for GDPR, which is the data protection legislation that the industry is currently buzzing about.

"We are also ensuring Windows 10 is compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that goes into effect in 2018," she added.

"Fundamentally, the GDPR is about protecting and respecting an individual's privacy rights and Microsoft's enduring commitment to trust is well aligned through the privacy principles that shape the way we build our products and services."

Something that will not surprise you is that Windows 10 is not perfect… Rogers said: "There is still work to do to meet and anticipate the expectations across our diverse customer base and provide you with the best privacy experience possible", to the shock of no one.

She added that more improvements would follow. µ