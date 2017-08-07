There's an app that pays 'trendy' people to make parties more cool

You could pay these guys to attend your party, if you really must

GOD SAVE US FROM VACUOUS POSING MORONS, there is an app that pays perceived cool people to attend parties to give the impression that it is a good party and not a desperate gathering that has been puffed out with Instagram wankers and women who make a living by wearing not enough clothes

The INQUIRER feels that it can be reasonably harsh about this. We hate the concept of the thing, and probably would not like the kind of party where people are paid to attend because they are the 2017 definition of cool.

The app is called Surkrus and in the US it pays party goers the equivalent of £7.50 an hour. This ain't much and suggests that the quality of the cool people is low or that they are cheap. We've got a press release about the app, incredible though that sounds.

We've said our piece so let's see what the PR people who are promoting the thing have to say. Actually not yet. The official missive stays clear of talking about earning potential but according to the Evening Standard people have been paid to go to the Playboy Super Bowl party in San Francisco. Some people, adds the paper, pay as much as $1,250 for a ticket for that.

"Surkus calls it crowdcasting — providing clubs, restaurants and events with bodies to fill the room with a targeted audience, order drinks, and liven the place up. Promoters and bar owners tell the company how many people needed — what age, sex, lifestyle, and what you'll pay — and they hook you up with people that you want to see at your party," it explains.

"Surkus' high tech arsenal includes a digital geofence that automatically checks-in their invitees when they arrive at an event. And the company doesn't just know your location. They can also track your altitude. That means if a Surkus-goer leaves the rooftop at the W for a quiet drink in the lobby—Surkus knows."

What a bunch of clowns. µ