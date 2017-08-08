UK broadband speeds lag behind most of Europe

THE UNITED KINGDOM has placed 31st in a ranking of broadband speeds worldwide, with an average offering of just 16.51Mbps.

This ain't too bad, according to Cable.co.uk, who compiled the data, which was obtained over a year from over 63 million broadband speed tests worldwide.

It points out that the UK, in 31st place, trumps 46th place Italy and its average speeds of 10.71Mbps, 138th place Brazil on 1.49Mbps and, bless it, 189th, and last place Yemen, on 0.34Mbps, where it would take more than two full-days to download a 7.5GB HD film.

Still, the UK's broadband is crapper than 30 other countries, 17 of which are in the European Union. Norway, for example, offers average speeds 29.13Mbps, while, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden offer speeds of 33.52Mbps, 33.54Mbps and 40.16Mbps, respectively.

Singapore comes in first place on the list, with envious average speeds of 55.13Mbps, which will let you download that HD film in just 18 ruddy minutes.

This is embarrassing for the UK, which has long talked up its high-speed broadband credentials and has pledged to throw money at faster connections and better rural connectivity.

What's more, we trawled through the INQ archives and found that not only is the UK a laggard when it comes to broadband speeds, but it's getting ruddy worse.

Back in 2014, for example, Ofcom noted that the UK's broadband speed came in at 18.7Mbps, more than 2Mbps faster than these latest speeds recorded by Cable.co.uk.

Adding to this, a similar country-ranking exercise done by Ookla back in 2013 placed the UK in an already-disappointing 25th place on the list, with average speeds of 23.55 Mbps

Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, ain't too fussed though and said: "These results offer us a fresh perspective on where we sit in the broadband world. Relatively speaking, we are near the top of the table. However, many of those ahead of us - some a long way ahead - are our neighbours both in the EU and wider Europe.



"Superfast rollout in the UK continues apace. Goals are being met, new initiatives undertaken and public funds being made available. However, clearly, there are lessons to be learned both from Europe and from those topping the table.



"Not least the importance of reaching those with the lowest speeds, predominantly in very rural and/or hard-to-reach areas, but also greater investment in hyper-fast fibre to the home (FTTH) networks, which currently reach only 2 per cent of properties in the UK."

Last month, a report commissioned by the London Assembly revealed that broadband in London is slower than Coventry, Edinburgh and York. Overall, London is 30 out of 63 when it comes to having super fast broadband speeds and down in the bottom five for 4G coverage, with just 73.6 percent of coverage achieved. µ