Intel to begin production of 8th-gen 'Coffee Lake' CPUs this month

CHIPMAKER Intel's upcoming 8th-gen 'Coffee Lake' CPUs will use a new version of the LGA 1151 socket and will come in two, four and six-core configurations, according to a series of leaked slides which claim that the parts could arrive as soon as August.

The slides, published by the Videocardz website, come via the bulletin boards of Chinese website PCEva.

They suggest that the forthcoming CPUs, which will have to do compete against a newly invigorated AMD Ryzen line-up, will include a four-core, eight-thread Core i3 8300 part running at 4GHz, as well as:

A Core i5 8400 - a six core, six thread part running at a stock speed of 2.8GHz;

A Core i5 8600K - a six core, six thread part running at 3.6GHz, unlocked for overclocking;

A Core i7 8700 - a six core, 12 thread part running at 3.2GHz; and,

A Core i7 8700K - a six core, 12 thread part running at 3.7GHz, but unlocked for overclocking.

The slides also spell out Intel's plans for the Coffee Lake parts to be broken down into 35 watt parts for mobile and lower-energy applications; 65 watt parts for the mainstream and corporate segment of the market; and more powerful 95 watt parts for enthusiasts and gamers who want as much power as they can possibly wring out of their PCs.

The new motherboards based on Intel's Z370 Express chipset will support up to 24 PCIe 3.0 lanes in addition to 16 PCIe lanes dedicated to PCIe graphics cards. This will enable more bandwidth-heavy devices and features to be supported. Intel has, in the past, limited the number of PCIe lanes supported by mainstream motherboard chipsets in order to encourage trading up.

The extra capacity, though, means that motherboards will be able to support multiple M.2 and U.2 storage devices, as well as more USB 3.1 connections. The Coffee Lake-S platform will also support higher-quality on-board audio, Thunderbolt 3 and, not surprisingly, Intel's own Optane SSD cache technology.

The new features, particularly the extra support for higher bandwidth storage and data transfer, hints at a key reason why Coffee Lake CPUs won't be backwards compatible with existing Intel Z270 chipsets and motherboards.

At the same time, the leaked slides also indicate a refresh for Intel's Kaby Lake CPUs, which were only released last year.

As with all alleged leaks, of course, there is a possibility that the information is false, although the slides do appear genuine and Intel also appears to have become somewhat 'leaky' of late, too. µ