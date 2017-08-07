UK gets souped up security for self-driving cars

THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT HAS A BEE UNDER ITS BONNET about how secure self-driving cars are, probably because it has just got round to reading about the handful attacks that we have already witnessed on the vehicles.

If it can actually ensure that self-driving cars are not easily hackable and unlikely to drive you off a cliff, then it will be doing a good thing. However, we have seen that the government seems to go out its way to mess up technology - see the Digital Economy stuff - and just about anything to do with the internet.

The government says that smart cars are becoming the norm of British roads, which is news to us, but on closer inspection, we found that it was referring to maps and digital radio. It added that additional features, such as keyless entry, are also a factor, as they could be stolen or taken control of by someone who is not actually the driver.

"Smart vehicles are increasingly becoming the norm on British roads - allowing drivers to access maps, travel information and new digital radio services from the driving seat," said the old boys club, expenses and liberty taking government that we are currently enduring known as the Department for Transport.

"But while smart cars and vans offer new services for drivers, it is feared would-be hackers could target them to access personal data, steal cars that use keyless entry, or even take control of technology for malicious reasons."

"It is feared"? It's already happening. Someone needs to tell the government that it is best to keep your mouth shut and be considered stupid than to open it and confirm that you are.

"Our cars are becoming smarter and self-driving technology will revolutionise the way in which we travel. Risks of people hacking into the technology might be low, but we must make sure the public is protected. Whether we're turning vehicles into wifi connected hotspots or equipping them with millions of lines of code to become fully automated, it is important that they are protected against cyber-attacks," said transport minister Lord Callanan.

"That's why it's essential all parties involved in the manufacturing and supply chain are provided with a consistent set of guidelines that support this global industry. Our key principles give advice on what organisations should do, from the board level down, as well as technical design and development considerations."

The guidance or ‘principles' are out there and there are eight of them. µ