Modder turns a Wii U into a PC emulating a Wii U

But is the Wii in the PC in the Wii the real Wii or a PC Wii or a Dragon 32?

WORLDS WITHIN WORLDS. Are we the true form of the universe or just a test tube in the lab of a higher power? Is this reality?

All of these headf*cks and more can be yours as we enrol the latest candidate to our ongoing series of "things that run on things they're not supposed to run on".

Today we're going deep. A Wii U, emulating a PC, emulating a Wii U.

That just blew our minds, man.

A modder named Banjo Kazooie has used the Sudomod forum to demonstrate that he has set up a Wii U in combination with a bastardised Intel Compute Stick to run Windows 10 with an Intel m5 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD and an HD LCD monitor.

Once booted into Windows 10, the Frankenwii runs Cemu which turns it back into a fully functioning Wii U again, leading us to our favourite question… WHY?

And our favourite answer… BECAUSE HE CAN.

And yes, it works, well enough - it's certainly playable.

The eventual result is that you get about two hours battery life, and if you fancy, you can break off for some emails or Candy Crush in Windows, because life is short and switching OS is easy.

There's battery monitoring software so the system knows to shut down at the right time and even a pair of light up LED joysticks because why not?

The thin LCD screen leaves room to shove all the other components behind and whilst there are a few more things required to make it work, the fact the whole thing slips into the original case so beautifully is a triumph on its own.

Although there is some concern about whether the finished product will be fast enough to run some of the more demanding Wii U games, the general verdict seems to be "we're not sure why it works, or why it is, but it does". Or words to that effect.

See more things running on things that aren't the original things they were supposed to run here. µ