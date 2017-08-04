Google Updates: Stock for Lenovo, stick (or twist) for Google Play

THE STORY SO FAR (this week)… Pray to heck that Android O has better Bluetooth because the next Pixel will probably have no headphone jack. A "Web Developer" extension for Chrome has been hijacked to serve up dodgy ads to over a million users. Google Daydream support has been added to the Galaxy S8 range. At bloody last. And the first app in the Play Store crosses the 5bn threshold. And it's a weird one.

So first this week, good news for Android purists as Lenovo commits to stock Android on future products. It makes them one of the few name manufacturers to have stopped dicking about with the interface to "improve" it (Huawei and Honor - we're looking at you).

For the first time, gambling apps are going to be allowed into the Play Store. So if you're wondering why on earth you haven't been able to find your favourite bookies' app on Grand National day, now you know. But next year, game on. Currently, UK, Ireland and France are allowing the option to dabble.

Also worth noting is that the Play Store is going to move to focus on the performance of an app when showing what gets top rating. It's a useful addition to the algorithm that should fend off some of those fake reviews.

We're now seeing the beginnings of the built in ad-blocker for Chrome showing in nightlies of Chrome for Android. For those who are in favour of it, the time is coming.

Just a couple of freebie apps to mention - first off is actually several. XnView make a range of photography apps. At the moment, there's a suite of them - Sketch Me! (turns your photos into a sketch) BlackCam (monochrome), TypIt (annotate text), GIF PartyPro (create instant GIFs with your camera) and they're all free - look at the range here.

If you're in more of a gaming mood, how about Hoodie Ninja. It's basically about tapping the screen and breaking things. The ad free version is currently free here. µ