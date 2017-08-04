Your new favourite beer could be 'Dankering' or 'Blangelfest' thanks to AI

OUR FAVOURITE neural network wrangler is at it again, and this time she's turning her attention to the perfect beer names.

Janelle Shane and her wonderful world of artificial intelligence (AI) has already tackled some of the great issues - what to call your metal band, what makes a good paint colour, and, of course, what shall we name our rescued guinea pigs?

But today, using nought but science, she has tackled the most important issue of them all. Can computers name beer?

Well, yes they can. In fact, it's one of the most effective machine learning tests she's done to date, and in the land of stupid beer names, we should know what we're talking about.

Usual rules. Janelle puts in every beer name she can find from BeerAdvocate.com, along with details about the type of beer into the system. The system then comes up with beer names that it believes follow the rules of how to name that type of beer.

"I knew I wanted to train the neural network separately for different kinds of beers. Different categories of beers have their own distinct naming conventions; in theory, you should roughly be able to tell a stout from an IPA from a double IPA by the name alone." she explains.

So our favourites? Well, she's gone to the trouble of dividing them by category, so here's our top five of each, based on "likeliness" paired with "entertainment".

IPAs

Bigly Bomb Session IPA

Earth 2 Sanebus

Heart Compost

Cockamarin Hard IPA (it's obviously tried for an innuendo here and missed)

Yampy

Strong Pale Ales

The Fraggerbar

Dankering

Brother Panty Trpel

Cherry Boof Cornester

Drammnt

Amber Ales

Blangelfest

Ficias Donkey Brain

O'Busty Irish Red

Special North Wish Leifstic Imperial Red

Warmel Halce's Comput Ale

Stouts

Cherry Coconut Mint Chocolate Stout (just because some tosser would invent that)

Shock State

Shump

Morning Dave - Vanillla Coffee Stout

Spulgican's Chocolate Coconut Pamper

Pimperdiginistic The Blacksmith W/ Cherry Stout

In case you are wondering, Pimperdiginistic isn't a word. We checked. Several times. It sounds like it should be. But it isn't. But, it's worth remembering that Janelle always makes sure her blog results are the most plausible or at least semi-realistic they can be. But what happens when you give the AI that little bit more free reign to imagine? Well… this happens…

IPA: Borp!

Strong Pale Ale: Fiston My Sunts

Amber Ales: Snot Beard

Stouts: Fart (in fact most of the stouts become quite… biological)

There's 96 more of these "turned up to 11" beers, some of which are amazing. She'll send them to you if you join her mailing list, which you can do so via the blog post we've linked to already, further up the page. µ