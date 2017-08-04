Raspberry Pi 3 slim sacrifices functionality for sized-down 7mm form

A MODDER has created the 'Raspberry Pi 3 Slim', a sized-down version of the pocket PC that measures in at just 7mm thick.

The Raspberry Pi Zero already offers a sized-down alternative to the flagship Pi 3, but lacks much of the functionality of the fatter model. A modder, known as NODE, decided to fix this, and has created what's he's calling the Raspberry Pi 3 Slim.

However, this slim form factor is not without compromise. Many of the Pi 3's ports are gone, including its full-sized USB ports, ethernet, HDMI and GPIO pins. However, NODE soldered on two more microUSB ports to make up for this, which join the original microUSB and the microSD card reader.

The device also features simple grill on top which helps to keep the Pi 3 board cool, and it requires a case which needs to be 3D printed.

"Depending on what you're doing it could work well for a general headless system or server application," said NODE.

"The small size also means it is more portable, and I could imagine it working well for some kind of wireless access point, pirate box, or a general node of some sort."

NODE has made the 3D files for the Raspberry Pi 3 Slim available on Github, so you can download and print the top and bottom portions of the project's black case.

Earlier this month, Sony announced that in just five years it has produced 10 million Raspberry Pi boards in Wales, and has had to more than double its staff to keep up with demand for the tiny PC.

"The last five years has seen unprecedented growth across our Pencoed facility," it boasted.

"Our growth has been intrinsically linked to the success of the Raspberry Pi and we are delighted to reach the 10m manufacturing milestone.

This is a significant achievement for everyone involved in its production, especially our devoted Sony Team, the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and distributors Premier Farnell." µ