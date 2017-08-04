OnePlus yanks shonky OxygenOS update following gaming stutter glitch

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has been forced to yank its latest software update for the OnePlus 5 after users reported gaming stutter issues.

OnePlus started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update to OnePlus 5 handsets earlier this week, bringing with it electronic image stabilization (EIS) when shooting 4K video and a handful of bug fixes.

This rollout didn't go all that smoothly, and users were quick to flock to Reddit and the OnePlus forums to moan that the update

"I have DREADFUL gaming stutter playing HIT, and never had that issue on 4.5.6," one user moaned.