The Inquirer

OnePlus yanks shonky OxygenOS update following gaming stutter glitch

Firm will release software fix 'ASAP'

OnePlus yanks shonky OxygenOS update following gaming stutter glitch
OnePlus yanks shonky OxygenOS update following gaming stutter glitch
0 Comments

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has been forced to yank its latest software update for the OnePlus 5 after users reported gaming stutter issues. 

OnePlus started rolling out the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update to OnePlus 5 handsets earlier this week, bringing with it electronic image stabilization (EIS) when shooting 4K video and a handful of bug fixes.

This rollout didn't go all that smoothly, and users were quick to flock to Reddit and the OnePlus forums to moan that the update 

"I have DREADFUL gaming stutter playing HIT, and never had that issue on 4.5.6," one user moaned.

"I experienced some stutter in the last two days, didn't link it to the update though. Not too distracting for now, but I hope an update comes soon," another added.

Following this feedback, OnePlus was quick to announce that it was withdrawing the update and plans to release Oxygen 4.5.8 shortly.

"We are withdrawing 4.5.7 due to a gaming stutter issue reported from some forum users. Therefore, we will push out 4.5.8 instead to resolve this issue ASAP," the company said

The OnePlus 5 has been plagued by issues since its launch in June. Following its release, users were quick to complain of a 'jelly scrolling' glitch on the handset's screen.

OnePlus responded to the complaints but said it, er, wasn't an issue. 

"The OnePlus 5 uses the same level of high-quality components as all OnePlus devices, including the AMOLED display," the firm said.

"We've received feedback from a small number of users saying that at times they notice a subtle visual effect when scrolling. This is natural and there's no variance in screens between devices."

Just last month, OnePlus 5 owners reported that the handset was rebooting whenever emergency services were dialled. OnePlus was quick to roll out a software fix for the glitch, which affected handsets both in the US and the UK. µ

INQ Latest