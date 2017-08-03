THE HACKERS WHO sniffed 1.5 TB of data out of HBO may also have got their hands on unaired episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is the greatest show about nothing since Seinfeld and potentially far more interesting to people than three dragons, boobs a lot of sword brandishing.

The latest treasure is presumably the first episode of season 9 of the only show on telly that can turn a trip to the pharmacy into a politically incorrect, potentially home-wrecking nightmare. See also obituaries for much-loved aunts, ice cream sample abusers, and dead man's cardigans.

We have sent a raven to HBO to see if it can comment on the latest news about its recent breach, but have had to fill out a form and get permission from someone before we can interact with its press room.

This means that we must take other sites at their word. One of those sites is called Winter Leaks and seems to the hub of the hackers and so a perfect place to start.

When we tried the Winter Leaks URL it took us to a Reddit thread that promises downloads of hot and fresh out the kitchen HBO shows, as well personnel data and a message that suggests more secret stuff will follow.

"This is [the] official website for covering HBO leak news," the statement said. "In a complicated operation, we successfully penetrated into the HBO internal network, emails, technical platforms, and database and got precious and confidential stuff."

The post is made by a person calling themselves BladeoddaNorth and does usually tend to focus on waffle about Westeros. One post contains links for downloads of shows, but users have reported that they are large in size and slow to download.

We have spoken to perhaps one of the hackers, a chap calling himself Mr Smith. He said that there are other leaks to follow, next Sunday for example, and confirmed that there are episodes of Curb your Enthusiasm have been grabbed.

"Yes, we hacked HBO and 1.5 TB of sensitive data and films is in our hands! we release the leak gradually every week (Sunday 12 GMT) HBO is Falling......." came the response.

We are still waiting for the word on Curb, and will update when and if we get a reply on that small detail. In the meantime, we can tell you that the next couple of episodes of GoT sound rather exciting. µ