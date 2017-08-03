Anon hackers abuse advertising billboard in Cardiff to display mixed messages

SOMEONE IN CARDIFF who is responsible for large advertising screens is having a bad day after some blaggard hackers took over an advertising billboard and used it for purposes other than selling crap like cars and shampoo.

Wales Online reports that the images were often offensive and that there was a range of them, and tweets from the scene show the evidence of that. Images shared included a Swastika, a warning about Sharia law, and Donald Trump in the guise of that meme frog called Pepe (or a lizard depending on whether you are Wales Online or not.)

The hack is the work of a group called '/POL/' according to an account that posted early images of the takeover in action. Its bio suggests that it affiliates itself with the analogous Anonymous group, while a tweet suggests that the boys have had a lot of fun with their billboard admin and displaying rights.

/POL/ is actually an offspring of offence and meme factory 4Chan and it prides itself on being politically incorrect and political at the same time, posting up summaries of President Trump's recent clangers. 4Chan is never gonna be your grandma's homepage, that is for sure. The /POL/ pages, which are some of the most popular on 4Chan are an absolute litany of racism and offensive languages.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, there is also a /POL/ on Reddit, which might be less scary to go into than 4Chan, except Reddit says this about the section: "This is not a safe space. Do not report posts you disagree with or that hurt your feelies - we won't remove them".

We would not assume any different. If anyone wants to and check out the victimised hoarding it is reportedly above a Superdrug store, which is a bit like a chemist except with more annoying people in it. µ