Surface Pro 4 users have Windows Hello killed by shonky drivers

OWNERS OF Microsoft's flagship Surface Pro 4 tablet have been reporting problems with screens that shake and Windows Hello not behaving itself, according to reports from across multiple forums including Microsoft Answers.

ComputerWorld reports that a new set of drivers was installed in the last few days, numbered 1.0.65.1. It has resulted in a number of complaints of borkage, surrounding Windows Hello, the feature that is supposed to allow users to sign in using the camera or other biometrics.

There's something weird going on. While it's definitely an official set of drivers, it doesn't appear in the update history - there's THREE days difference between the update version number and the records. Could it be the wrong version leaked into the system? (clue: probably)

There's more than one big thread on Reddit about the problem, which has now been addressed by a Microsoft engineer saying: "I *think* this is something we're aware of, but I'd like to make sure…

"If it is the same issue, the good news is that we're working on a fix. If it's a different issue, the good news is that it's super important for us that Windows Hello works flawlessly, so we'll get right on that. This is where the extra upvotes help, vs. having multiple feedback items with low votes: votes make it easier to find where the issues are."

Such confidence. So inspiring.

Meanwhile, the issue of wibbly-wobbly screens, which has never been officially addressed by Microsoft, is continuing. It sounds (to us) suspiciously like an issue with the cable to the display, in which case, it's heading for product recall time. If not, and it can be solved by software, MS is keeping tight-lipped.

Some have suggested it might be related to overheating of parts. It's not a Galaxy Note 7 situation, but it's still a bit embarrassing if that's going to be the upshot. Meanwhile, for the 400+ people who have reported it to Microsoft Answers and had squat from the company in reply, it's very annoying considering the not-cheapness of the Surface range.

In addition, ComputerWorld reports that Microsoft is advising people with the issue to reinstall Windows. Don't. Don't reinstall Windows. It doesn't help. Probably the advisor doesn't think so either but is obliged to ask. Sigh.

Once again, at least with the Hello issue, it's going to be a faulty driver in the consolidated driver download. Thus, it's yet more ammo for everyone who has repeatedly said that they want to go back to individual driver downloads, which worked fine for everyone, thank you. µ