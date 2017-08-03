Sky's VIP programme will reward you with swag if you don't defect

SKY HAS ANNOUNCED a new 'VIP' programme that will reward customers with swag if don't defect to rival providers.

This free swag includes free tickets to sporting events including the British Masters and the Premier League, preview screenings of new films and prize draws for "money can't buy experiences" such as the chance to visit filming locations of Game of Thrones, if you're into dragons and things.

Sky VIP is split into three tiers and the longer you've been with Sky, the better the rewards.

The Silver tier, for those who have been with Sky for up to three years, will also receive a voucher code to download a movie from the Sky Store worth up to £13.99.

Sky VIP Gold is offered to customers of between three and eight years, and bags customers free Sky Go Extra and access to a Sky Atlantic VIP channel that broadcasts select shows 24 hours before they're aired on Sky Atlantic.

Platinum members, those who have endured the same TV provider for between eight and 15 years, get free Sky fibre set up and free data boost to Sky Mobile piggy bank. Yippee.

If you've been with Sky for more than 15 years, your patience has finally paid off. Sky's VIP Black package rewards long-standing customers with free Sky Q setup and dedicated phone number for technical support.

Stephen Van Rooyen, Sky's UK and Ireland Chief Executive, said: "Sky has always been a customer-led company and the launch of Sky VIP is about putting our existing customers first and showing we value their loyalty.

"This isn't about tactical deals or collecting points - it's about offering genuine experiences and benefits we know our customers value and which only Sky can offer.

Sky says that more benefits and rewards will be added to its VIP programme in the coming month. µ