LG V30 will feature Note 8-rivalling curved OLED curved

This is the LG V30. Well, a bit of it

NOT ONE FOR SURPRISES, LG has confirmed that it's making the switch to OLED for its upcoming flagship V30 smartphone.

In a bid to make the smartphone VR-ready, LG's V30 smartphone will be the company's first smartphone to adopt OLED since the G Flex 2 in 2015. This shift will also make for better battery life and "accelerated response times" compared to LCD, according to the firm.

The Note 8-rivalling screen will be FullVision, which means it'll have an 18:9 ratio, while its Gorilla Glass-coated plastic OLED (P-OLED) panel will allow for curved edges on the sides of the handset. However, an image shared by LG (above) confirms that it won't copy Samsung's Edge feature, and will instead only be slightly tapered.

P-OLED will also "eliminate" the burn-in effect that plagued some OLED devices, LG says.

We also know that the LG V30's display will feature a QHD resolution, support for HDR 10 and, according to LG, it'll cover 148 percent of the DCI-P3 colour space. Google has also confirmed that the V30 will offer Daydream support straight out of the box.

LG says that the 6in screen will be the largest on a phone that it has released for four years, but added that the device will be smaller than last year's V20. This is thanks to reducing the size of the upper and lower bezels by 20 and 50 per cent respectively.

Commenting on the specs spillage, LG Electronics Mobile Communications President Juno Cho said: "Expertise in OLED has long been a core competency of LG, and the technology has always been seen as a potential value-add for smartphones.

"With competition in the global smartphone space fiercer now than ever, we felt that this was the right time to reintroduce OLED displays in our mobile products."

This ain't all we know about the LG V30, as Android Authority has learnt that the handset will ditch the secondary display seen on the V20 in favour of a "floating bar." This will provide quick access to shortcuts and possibly also notifications, but it's not yet known what form it will take.

The same report claims the smartphone will be built from 6000-series aluminium with IP68 water and dust resistance, B&O audio and the first smartphone camera with an f/1.6 aperture.

LG is widely expected to unveil the V30 on 31 August. µ