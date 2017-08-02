BBC iPlayer prototype uses AI to identify you by your voice

AUNTIE BEEB has been demoing the next version of BBC iPlayer with some new tools in its arsenal.

Voice control is nothing new - we've seen it on home assistant devices like Alexa and Siri being used to start playback. But this new edition of iPlayer, built along with Microsoft, will actually be able to pick you out by your voiceprint.

Using AI, the experimental iPlayer, which is currently still entrenched in BBC R&D, will be able to spot exactly who you are, log you in to the BBC (which is going to be an even bigger thing in the coming months) and tailor your iPlayer experience without you having to muck around with arrow keys on your remote. Ugh.

The BBC Blog explains: "As well as letting a user sign in to BBC services using their unique voice instead of a password, our internal prototype also gives a user the option to select what they want to watch by talking to their device.

"For example, saying 'BBC…show me something funny' brings up a selection of comedy programmes. If you say 'BBC…what's going on in the world?' the BBC News channel turns on and starts playing. Saying 'BBC… put Eastenders on for me' starts playing the latest episode."

Cyrus Saihan, Head of Digital Partnerships goes on to explain: "As the technology advances, voiceprints and artificial intelligence could enable even greater levels of personalisation. For example, if you're watching a programme on your tablet on your way back from work then, later on, when you're settling down on the sofa, your TV could ask you if you wanted to carry on from where you left off. You might respond 'No thanks, is there anything new I might like?' and be offered some suggestions.

"If we look further into the future, when artificial intelligence and machine learning have advanced sufficiently, you could end up in a conversation with your TV about what's available to watch now, whether you like the sound of it or not, whether there's something coming up that you're interested in, and what you like to watch when you're in a certain mood.

"All the time, your TV service would be learning about your preferences and getting smarter about what to suggest and when."

All of which is very exciting, but until there's a complete of Rentaghost, talk to the hand. µ