Skype teams with PayPal to launch 'Send Money' feature

MIGRAINE-INDUCING MESSAGING SERVICE Skype has added PayPal integration to its Android and iOS apps.

The new 'Send Money' feature, which has launched in 22 countries including the UK, brings the ability to send and receive peer-to-peer payments with PayPal to Microsoft's messaging app.

Skype's PayPal integration works just like it does on Slack. To send money, you'll need to be using the latest version of Skype for Android or iOS, but, confusingly, you can send money to somebody using any version of the messaging app.

PayPal is pretty excited about this, and John Kunze, VP of Global Consumer Product and Xoom at the firm, swooned: "With over one billion Skype mobile downloads to date globally, users will be able to use PayPal directly from their Skype app to seamlessly send money in the moment - like for a gift for a family member across the country or internationally."

Microsoft adding PayPal integration to Skype comes just weeks after the company launched an, er, garishly redesigned version of its Skype mobile app.

As described by our very own Chris Merriman, the new app, which ditches straightforward functionality in favour of Snapchat-style features, "has gone from a sensible business tool to looking like the contents of a child's stomach after a birthday party where it had gorged on dolly mixtures and cake and then vomited."

After receiving similar(ish) feedback from its users, Microsoft started backpedalling and restored some of the core functionality that went missing in the unpopular update.

Now, users can - once again - delete contacts and conversations and you can now continue to use your phone when on a call.

Notifications, that weren't working, apparently now are, but the ability to check if someone is offline or online rather depends on going into their profile, something which will apparently be fixed in the next update. µ