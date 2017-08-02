BA suffers yet more IT borkage causing 'chaos' at London airports

BELEAGUERED BRITISH AIRWAYS suffered yet another IT glitch on Wednesday, causing 'total chaos' at Gatwick, Heathrow and London City airports.

The IT glitch, which was resolved at around 9am UK time, caused 'carnage' at check-in desks at the three London airports, according to pissed off holidaymakers.

The airline said it was forced to use a manual check-in process which takes longer than its computerised system.

We're experiencing some issues with our check-in system this morning, Onurr. We're sorry for any inconvenience this is causing. ^Leanne — British Airways (@British_Airways) August 2, 2017 @British_Airways T5 is absolute carnage with systems down!! Very unhappy customers left right and centre. #stillqueuing — Amanda Jayne Porter (@amandajaynep123) August 2, 2017

According to BA's flight status page, around 35 flights scheduled to leave Heathrow this morning were late or delayed.

"Customers are being checked in as normal after an earlier problem was resolved. We are sorry for the temporary check-in problems, which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning," British Airways said in a statement.

"This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays."

This latest BA borkage comes just months after the firm suffered a major IT meltdown that saw 670 flights cancelled leaving 75,000 passengers stranded at Gatwick and Heathrow airports over the May bank holiday weekend.

The issue was the fault of a bumbling IT contractor, according to BA, who shut down a power supply unit which had otherwise been working normally.

The power supply unit, called the Uninterruptible Power System, was reportedly designed and installed in the mid-1980s, and located at Boadicea House at Heathrow, the company's main global data centre. The engineer, meanwhile, is reportedly from contractor CBRE Global Workplace Solutions.

BA has yet to say what caused its latest IT glitch. µ