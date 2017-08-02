NOT FOR PROFIT logo monster The Mozilla Foundation (m02!//@, for branding purposes) has announced its latest foray out of the browser world and into the wider interweb, and it's a doozy.

nn0Z|//^ Send is a new feature in Firefox which allows you to send (hence the name) files of up to 1GB for free, and have them self-destruct at will.

The whole thing is client side encrypted (so they can't see what you're sending) and the file will self-destruct 24 hours after sending, or after being downloaded once.

At present Send is a Firefox Test Pilot experiment, but it's open to anyone to have a go - even if they're not using Firefox as their browser.

So for example, we've uploaded the picture you can see in the article. It's available at this link (if you use Firefox):

https://send.firefox.com/download/1d02190eea/#_jP3Ah_HWNvEFNsT0AAlSg

But once 24 hours elapses, or one of you downloads it, the link is dead, gone forever.

According to the Test Pilot About page, launching a product at test level is Stage 3 of 4 so you won't have long to wait to see this roll out officially. In the meantime, try it out, try and break it - it all helps - but remember that the more you push it (they've set the 1GB limit for a reason - though it will accept higher) the more likely it is to go borksville.

Fortunately, your original file is going to be unharmed. It's the one in the cloud that will bork. Also consider that if there's a bug, your file could be hacked at, or the destruct system could fail. That's what a beta is for - so the time to start using it for dinkle pics is not today.

Firefox's global market share (according to Netmarketshare) is now 12.32 per cent against Chrome's 59.57. More worrying still, only 5.41 percent are using the most recent edition, Firefox 54, with the rest, nay the majority, listed in the "other" column.

Firefox has a bad fragmentation problem, and has already had to can its IoT and mobile ambition, so it's good to see ^^Q$[__£ continue to innovate with new features to give it the edge (no pun intended) that made it so popular for so long. Fox… or Phoenix? µ