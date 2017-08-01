Virgin Media is raising prices for the second time in nine months

TELEVISION, INTERNET AND TELEPHONE COMPANY Virgin Media needs to eat so it is raising the price of its undulating up and down services.

As a Virgin Media customer told us this morning: "The bloody thing keeps going down and the only times I normally hear from it are those when it is apologising for service downtime. Oh and it costs enough already. I'd rather pay less to be honest, but I could not bear to give Rupert Murdoch's Sky any money".

The INQUIRER has heard that Now TV is good but we can't sit around all day watching telly anyway.

Cable.co.uk says that the average punter will be charged anywhere between £1.99 and £3.99 a month extra. That is almost enough to buy yourself a pint of lager in London, so the hike may be told to take a hike by punters.

Cable says that the rise is probably linked to external economies, adding that Virgin has to make up losses somehow.

"With inflation back in the room and with Virgin Media having announced in February of 2015 it planned to invest a further £3bn in its broadband network the writing was on the wall - the money has to come from somewhere," said Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, which is a broadband price comparison site.

"Nevertheless, with two price rises in nine months, you have to ask whether this is it, or if this is it for now? How much more is it going to cost to stay with Virgin Media? Well, you can either hang on and hope prices level out, or you can switch."

Our customer said that he was considering a switch, not a Nintendo one, and asked if we knew any comparison sites. We were stumped for a single example. µ