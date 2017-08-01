Motorola soups up its mid-range lineup with the Moto G5S and G5S Plus

This is the Moto G5S and G5S Plus

LENOVO-OWNED Motorola has announced the 'special edition' Moto G5S and G5S Plus, which the firm claims offer "several improvements" over its previous G-Series blowers.

The Moto G5S comes with a 3,000mAh battery - bigger than the Moto G5's 2,800mAh offering, a 5.2in Full HD display and a souped-up camera, which packs a 16MP sensor and baked-in phase detection autofocus. The standard Moto G5 packs a lesser-specced 13MP rear-facing camera.

The Moto G5S, like its predecessor, comes constructed from aluminium and boasts the same Turbo Charge tech which will bag you five hours of battery life in just 15 minutes, according to Moto.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage round of the handset's specs.

The Moto G5S Plus offers fewer upgrades over its predecessor, but it does feature an upgraded dual lens camera which comprises of two 13MP sensors.

Moto is keen to talk this up, boasting: "Dual 13MP rear cameras, combined with special photo enhancement software, makes it easy to do more with your photos. Selective focus mode makes it easy to take professional looking portraits on your phone, adding a beautiful blurred background effect."

You'll also find a larger screen, which has been bumped from 5.2 and 5.5in, alongside a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB built-in storage.

The Moto G5S and G5S Plus will go on sale this month from Motorola and John Lewis, priced from £219.99 and £259.99, respectively.

The launch of these two mid-range handsets comes less than a week after the firm introduced the Moto Z2 Force, a top-end smartphone that packs ‘shatterproof' 5.5in QHD AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM and a 7,000 series aluminium chassis. It also follows the iPhone 7 by ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack, with Motorola opting for audio via USB-C instead. µ