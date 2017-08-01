Kaspersky says that DDoS attacks are back in fashion

CONTROVERSIAL RUSSIAN SECURITY COMPANY Kaspersky Labs has said that the last three months of the year have proved that big-hitter DDoS attacks are back and could be badder than ever.

It found that there was one attack that lasted for 277 hours, which is over 11 days, and added that this is a 131 per cent increase against 2016's largest attack, which was - and you should remember that this website is not about maths - exactly 131 per cent smaller.

All this is covered off in the firm's latest botnet DDoS report, which is a thing that we look forward to every three months, despite a lot of similar information being released in the meantime. The latest one finds that people are faking attacks, or at least warning of impending ones as a means of drumming up more cash.

"Nowadays, it's not just experienced teams of hi-tech cybercriminals that can be Ransom DDoS-attackers. Any fraudster who doesn't even have the technical knowledge or skill to organise a full-scale DDoS attack can purchase a demonstrative attack for the purpose of extortion," said Kirill Ilganaev, head of Kaspersky DDoS Protection at Kaspersky Lab.

"These people are mostly picking unsavvy companies that don't protect their resources from DDoS in any way and therefore, can be easily convinced to pay ransom with a simple demonstration."

Elsewhere, where the big boys are operating, it is a mix of companies that are targeted. Kaspersky said that Al Jazeera took a whack, along with Le Monde and Figaro in France. DDoS hackers aren't choosy though and follow trends. This means that anything Bitcoin related has piqued some interests, and Kaspersky says that this might have something to do with price manipulation.

Ransom DDossers, which could become modern rhyming slang, could potentially do the worst damage to an organisation because not only have they been done over and stripped of cash, but they will also have earned themselves a reputation for being a payer. That is not the impression that you want cyber criminals to have of you.

"A 'payer' reputation spreads fast through the networks and may provoke further attacks from other cybercriminals," said Kaspersky.