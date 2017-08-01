Boring month sees no significant change in OS market shares at all

BEFORE WE get deep into this month's split of operating system market share, as ever delivered by the good people at Net Applications' Netmarketshare service (and thus by saying so, we fulfil our licensing commitment to analyse the crap out of it) let's have a quick look at the overarching figures. Hang on - this won't take long.

Basically, Windows, however much we moan about it, has a 91.45 percent share of the market, which is up year-on-year from 89.79. Meanwhile, Mac is down to 6.02 percent - a year ago, that was 7.87, and Linux is at 2.53, up from 2.23.

Why are we telling you all this now? It's a sort of prologue to next month, when we'll have a full breakdown of the stats for the two years since Windows 10 launched. But the point is - Windows has gone up slightly. Mac has tanked significantly. Linux has held steady. But let's remember, there's iOS, Android and Chrome OS to consider now.

And as we often point out, Windows 10's success is a fallacy because if Linux figures included everything that wasn't a laptop or desktop as Windows figures do, we'd be looking at a much more even contest.

On 29 July 2015, Windows 10 was released officially. That's why we're holding off the big analysis till next month, because it was only around for two days of July. So business as usual for now.

And speaking of business as usual, it's been a ruddy boring month with nothing getting even close to a one percent move. Not exactly prime time for new computer buying in any case, but still. Sigh. We should just note - Vista has fallen below 0.5 percent so we won't mention it again unless something amazing happens.

MacOS 10.10 is now also at negligible levels and so we've kicked it into the "Mac OS other" category and brought in the new MacOS 10.3 Beta. Which seems like a good place to start.

So, yes, let's do Mac first for a change. MacOS 10.12, the current edition, has a tiny gain to 3.52 percent (0.03) while 10.11 drops to 1.17 (-0.06). The new Mac OS 10.13 Beta comes in at 0.02, and other versions of Mac are now at 1.4 percent, which adjusting for the rejigging of the figures is still actually (+0.02). Meh. Margins for error etc.

Linux. 2.53 (+0.17). Yay.

So Windows then. And it's all sort of a bit encouraging for Microsoft. Windows 7 is down (a bit) to 48.91 (-0.18). Windows 10 is the highest mover this month to 27.63 (+0.83) and Windows XP is down by almost the same amount to 6.1 (-0.84). Meanwhile, Windows 8.x is almost obliterated now. It has just 7.9 percent of the market left (-0.13), so we can surely expect to see it go the levels of Vista by the time that its End of Life comes around.

Damn, we weren't going to mention Vista.

Next month: two years on - how is Windows 10 doing? No, really. Has it hit the two billion devices it promised? (clue: no). µ