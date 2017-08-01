HBO hack: Game of Thrones script pinched in 1.5TB data grab

TELEVISION BROADCASTER AND PRODUCER HBO has had one of those breach things and reportedly lost some episodes of some shows that we have never heard and a script for an upcoming Game of Thrones episode.

Of course, everyone is banging on about the incest, murder, dragons and nudity show because it has always been popular and any leaks in the past, such as pirated episodes, have flown off the servers like Theon Greyjoy jumps off ships.

"As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming," HBO chairman Richard Plepler told employees in an email that was immediately shared with journalists.

You will notice that no show names are mentioned in the email, we have to turn to Entertainment Weekly for this. It is there that we read that an exciting paper version of a hugely expensive and lavish fantasy show was pinched and that episodes of 'Ballers' and 'Room 104' have also been leaked in the 1.5TB data grab.

We looked up Ballers and it seems to feature The Rock. The last we heard about him he was playing second fiddle to Apple's voice assistant Siri in an advert. The other one we have never heard of, but we hope it is not a sequel to 1984 or something.

We threw a stone and hit a security chap who had a comment on this.

Terry Ray, chief technology officer at Imperva, said that usually firms do not come out so quickly with their breach announcement, but added that HBO is lacking in details. He also added that there are software solutions that can sort this thing out for you, for a cost.

"In this new case, the attackers claim to have 1.5 terabytes of data from HBO - and we don't know how long they have been accessing the HBO system or what additional data - financial, email, employee info - the attackers may have in addition to the episodes and scripts," he said.

"Since most organizations will get hacked at one point or another, organizations should ask themselves what is their sensitive data, where is their sensitive data and try to invest in protecting it." µ