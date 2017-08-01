Google Daydream update arrives on Galaxy S8, S8+ handsets

IF YOU'RE NOT A FAN of Samsung's own Gear VR offerings, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are now compatible with Google's Daydream VR platform.

Google is probably more excited about this than Samsung, and it took to Twitter to announce that a 'Daydream-ready update' is now rolling out to the flagship Galaxy S8 duo.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

You'll probably have to wait for the Daydream app to appear on your device, as the company said that the "update will take time to finish rolling out." Once the update has been installed, eventually, you'll be able to use your Galaxy S8 or S8+ with Google's Daydream VR headset.

We knew this was coming. At its I/O conference last year, Google announced that its Daydream support would be coming to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, along with handsets from HTC, LG, Huawei and Xiaomi.

Earlier this year, Google opened up its Daydream VR platform to all developers for the first time, having originally only allowed a select few to create apps for the VR platform in order to make sure that only quality content was available at the launch of its Daydream View headset.

This means that anyone can now submit apps to the platform, assuming they fit within Google's guidelines.

"Daydream aims to provide users with high-quality, interactive, VR experiences. Designing apps for VR is substantially different than for other platforms, particularly because poorly designed applications or performance issues can make some users feel nauseated," Google explained on its app quality requirements page.

Google also advises devs that their apps must install and run without crashing, must not display a thermal warning during 30 minutes of using, and must not render with unexpected distortion when viewed through a Daydream viewer. µ