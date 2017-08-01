HP's Z VR Backpack is a wearable PC for on-the-job training

PC MAKER HP has launched a wearable PC for virtual reality (VR), but this time is shunning gamers in favour of enterprise customers.

The HP Z VR Backpack, which weighs in at just under 10lbs, is essentially the same as the firm's Omen backpack PC for gamers but comes with an added dock for what HP is calling 'workstation use mode' which "lets digital creators quickly transition back and forth between high powered desktop for content design and wearable VR PC to validate creations."

Insider the VR backpack you'll find the first Nvidia Quadro P5200 graphics card with 16GB RAM, alongside an Intel Core i7 processor with vPro and 32GB DDR4 RAM. The HP Z VR also packs an 'ultra-quiet cooling system' which means it stays, er, cool during "graphics-intensive tasks".

Battery life isn't the Z VR's strong point, with the system only getting around 60-90 minutes of battery life when you're using it to power a virtual reality experience. However, HP says that it runs on two battery packs, which are swappable and can charge to about 80 per cent in about an hour.

Given the machines business-first focus, there's also a hardware TPM 2.0 module, Windows 10 Pro support, and a commercial BIOS with support for features like wake on LAN.

HP boasts that its new Z VR Backpack can be used for on-the-job training in sectors such as health care and the military. By doing this in a virtual environment, HP boasts that it will be able to cut costs for commercial customers.

"Virtual reality is changing the way people learn, communicate and create," said Gwen Coble, director of Workstations, Thin Clients, Retail Solutions and Immersive Computing at HP Inc.

"Making the most of this technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners. As a leader in technology, HP is uniting powerful commercial VR solutions including new products like the HP Z VR Backpack, with customer needs to empower VR experiences our customers can use today to reinvent the future."

The wearable PC has tight integration with the HTC Vive Business Edition, HP notes, but also works with other VR headsets including the Oculus Rift.

Prices will start at $3,299 when the machine ships in September. That doesn't include a VR headset. µ