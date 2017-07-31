Microsoft's Windows 10 subsystem for Linux is out of beta

We could have made a Penguin joke but that was a terrible Batman film

MICROSOFT HAS CONFIRMED that its hell-over-freezing sub-system for Windows (you probably know it better as Linux) is now out of beta and ready to go live in the Windows 10 Autumn Creators Update.

With Canonical already releasing a version of Ubuntu to the Microsoft Store for Insiders, and a whole bunch of other distros including SUSE and Red Hat on the way, this is one of the final pieces of the puzzle for the coming together of two of the strangest bedfellows since Rupert VoldeMurdoch and Jerry Mrs Joker off of 90s Batman.

So once you're using Build 16251, as the Window Blog explains, the sum total of changes is "Very Little!" apart from the fact that the word "BETA" will have disappeared in the Windows Features section.

Plus of course, any issues from here on in will be looked at by the more formalised Windows issue resolution teams.

There are a few things that Linux SFL will and won't do. It runs a command line, it will share files with Windows, it will invoke Windows processes from Linux and invoke Linux processes from Windows.

It won't run production workload databases. Windows won't be able to access Linux files (yet, it's a to-do item), and there are no plans to support X/GUI apps, desktops, servers etc ‘at this time'.

Additionally, now the beta is gone, any problems relating to the Linux distro are back in the hands of the distro management - Microsoft will only handle the WSL infrastructure. The two, however, are working together to come up with results.

And on to the marketing flannel: "The removal of the beta tag will result in a continued improvement in product quality over time, and demonstrates our continued commitment to making Windows a great platform upon which to run your Linux tools."

The Autumn Creators Update will arrive in the back half on 2017. We've noticed an acceleration in roll out for the Spring Creators Update in the last week or so, so we should hopefully all be on the same page by the time we're supping Pumpkin Spice Lattes and installing the next big update.

Unless you're using Windows 10 S. But who's gonna do that? µ