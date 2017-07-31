Petition to keep Adobe Flash alive as open source makes us want to cry

A LOYAL but misguided fool has started a petition in the hope of convincing Adobe to take Flash's source code into the open source.

Last week, the company announced it was to kill off the venerable web content engine in 2020 after most web browsers blocked access to it already due to its habit of borking stuff and hiding viruses.

But Juha Lindsted who began the petition (on that well known social action site, Github), would argue that if you have a bucket that is full of holes, then by bringing the bucket into a world of many fingers, you can still successfully plug the holes.

The problem with a bucket with holes filled by fingers is that it makes the bucket quite cumbersome to slosh about, especially when it was already full of swill to begin with, which is part of the trouble.

Given that once, Adobe announced 79 patches for Flash in a single month, then that's enough fingers to really warrant a film called "Leaky dyke has all its holes filled".

The argument is one that we made when we reported the news. (about the culling, not the possible porno). Posterity. Some web history will die along with Flash.

The explanation is a scream: "Open sourcing Flash spec would be a good solution to keep Flash projects alive safely for archive reasons. Don't know how, but that's the beauty of open source: you never know what will come up after you go open source! There might be a way to convert swf/fla to HTML5/canvas/webgl/webassembly, or some might write a standalone player for it."

This is a bit like saying: "What we should do is stop making the planet heat up so the ice caps don't melt and save all the animals. Not sure how we'd do that yet, but that's the fun of spitballing! Maybe everyone could open their fridge and let the cold out?"

Speaking directly to Adobe, Lindsted adds: "We understand that there are licenced components you can not release. Simply leave them out with a note explaining what was removed. We will either bypass them, or replace them with open source alternatives."

Which is exactly what Google did with Pepper for Chrome. And it didn't work. So they were one of the first companies to ditch Flash altogether.

In short, ladies and gentlemen. Arse. We're off to bang our head against a wall for half an hour, but we'll leave you with this thought. And it's just a thought. LET FLASH DIE, FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLY. LET. IT. DIE. µ