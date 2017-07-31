Huawei's Mate 10 will 'surpass' the iPhone 8, claims, er, Huawei

CHINESE PHONE MAKER Huawei has flexed its muscles and boldly claimed that its next smartphone, the Mate 10, will be better than the iPhone 8.

Huawei has long had its sights set on Apple, and in December last year was quick to boast that it sold more smartphones than the iPhone maker in 2016, albeit briefly. The firm bagged 13.2 per cent of the global market share in the final month of the year, with Apple just behind on 12 per cent.

The firm is now sharpening its knives ahead of the launch of the iPhone 8 and has boastfully claimed that its upcoming Huawei Mate 10 smartphone will be better than whatever Apple's got up its sleeve.

"The Mate 10 series will surpass Apple's iPhone 8 as our phone will have much longer battery life, a full-screen display, much faster-charging speed, much better camera and photographic capability, as well as much better overall user experience," claimed Richard Yu Chengdong, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business group.

Yu also said that more applications and services for Huawei's Android smartphones will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Funnily enough, Apple is reportedly in the process of developing an AI chip for the iPhone. This chip, set to launch as the 'Apple Neural Engine', will reportedly be used to offload tasks that require sophisticated algorithms related to facial and speech recognition and augmented reality tasks that rely heavily on computer vision, The Verge reports.

Yu hasn't revealed much else about the Huawei Mate 10, but has said that it'll launch in October in order to compete with Apple's iPhone 8, which is set to arrive in September.

While Yu hasn't coughed on the handset's specs, the online rumour mill is pointing to a 6in 18:9 QHD 'bezel-less' display, Huawei's homegrown Kirin 970 processor and a dual camera setup on its backside. µ