Politician's First Amendment ruling on Facebook could affect Trump's Twitter case

WATCH OUT Mr Trump, that frivolous lawsuit filed against you may have just got real.

After we reported that a class action suit was filed recently against Home Alone 2's Donald Trump for censorship, after he blocked some critics on Twitter with his allegedly tiny hands, a federal judge in Virginia has sprayed a big hose full of First Amendment at a local politician who made her Facebook page private to certain citizens.

District Judge James Chacheris of Alexandria, VA, ruled in favour of Brian Davidson who had sued Chairwoman Phyllis Randall for blocking his access to her Facebook account.

Judge Cacheris stated that, as Randall was acting in her capacity as a public official on her Facebook page, then blocking anyway was "a cardinal sin under the First Amendment."

"The suppression of critical commentary regarding elected officials is the quintessential form of viewpoint discrimination against which the First Amendment guards," he added.

This viewpoint clearly raises what the judge says are "important questions" about the constitutional upshot of social media on free speech, reports the Wall Street Journal (paywalled).

Donald Trump, known to many for his recurring role in The Tony Danza Show during the 2004-2005 season, has opted to keep on his personal Twitter account to make Tweets, instead of taking on the @potus handle used by his predecessor.

Former Melissa McCarthy, Sean Spicer, has already said Trump's personal Tweets should be "considered official statements" from the office of the President of the United States.

Covefefe indeed.

So, ergo, it follows therefore, that Judge Cacheris has not only ruled on this piffling local politician's Facebook page, but also on setting a precedent for the President.

It doesn't mean that Trump will definitely lose the case. He's got a truckload of cash for lawyers and can just shout "fake news" at the judge a lot, and say somethings the best thing ever, even if it's not.

Kellyanne "Bowling Green Massacre?, you don't know, you weren't there, man" Conway has complained about "this obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what of he does as President."

Erm. No, we're not ignoring it. We're really, really not ignoring it. It's all he keeps banging on about it on frickin' Twitter. Has he blocked you too Kellyanne? µ