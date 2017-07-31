Samsung launches 'first' Cat 18 LTE modem with 6CA support

SAMSUNG HAS LAUNCHED the 'industry's first' LTE modem with support for 6CA (carrier aggregation) that's capable of supporting 1.2Gbps download speeds.

Samsung's new LTE modem is capable of achieving these 1.2Mbps download speeds, which will allow users' to download full-length HD movies in around 10 seconds, by combining a number of component carriers with various bandwidths, improving data transfer rates and network performance.

By comparison, Samsung's Exynos 9 Series SoC was the first to support its Cat 16 LTE modem with 1Gbps download speeds, which was the 'industry's first' to introduce 5CA support.

Samsung claims that, by increasing the aggregation capability, its new modem will also offer more stable data transfers, adding that the technology also supports 4x4 MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) and higher-order 256 QAM (Quadrature amplitude modulation) scheme to maximize the data transfer rate.

"With the increase of high-quality online content services, the demand for high-performance LTE modems continue to rise as well," said Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI Protocol Development at Samsung Electronics.

"The 1.2Gbps maximum downlink speed with 6CA support highlights Samsung's leading design capabilities and well-positions Samsung for the upcoming 5G era."

Samsung says that its first mobile processor to adopt the new Cat 18 LTE modem will go into mass production later this year, so expect the Galaxy S9 to be among the first smartphones to support it.

While Samsung's new modem is the first to support 6CA, Qualcomm earlier this year Snapdrapdragon X20 LTE modem, which is also capable achieving download speeds of 1.2Gbps.

The Snapdragon X20 is the successor to last year's X16, which arrived as the firm's first-generation Gigabit LTE modem. Qualcomm claims that, thanks to its fast download speeds, it will help OEMs to deliver experiences such as 360-degree video and virtual reality (VR), connected cloud computing and instant apps. µ