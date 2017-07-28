Facebook AI shut down after it starts speaking in its own made up language

FACEBOOK HAS just been served up a dish made of AI humble pie, after it was forced to turn off a machine learning device that started to bypass its masters.

According to Digital Journal, the AI systems at Facebook decided that English was a slow and inefficient way to communicate, and began to chat with other instances of itself in a new form that ditched the clumsy forms of grammar that you and I take granted for in words of a sentence being right for us to read good.

The bot has been taught how to negotiate with other AIs and come to the best way forward, and in this case, it concluded that the best way was to talk amongst themselves.

'Bob' said "I can ii everything else" to which 'Alice' responded, "balls have zero to me to me to me…" - and it went on like this for a bit - few words, lots of repetition and patterns.

Gibberish? Not when you realise the conversation was about divvying up some balls between them in order to get the best result for the two of them. Effectively, they figured out that they could negotiate if they got rid of the excess English they didn't need.

It's exactly the same concept as "Newspeak" in George Orwell's dystopic masterpiece Nineteen Eighty-Four and in a way, it makes a lot of sense. But it's kind of scary because it means that the AI is making decisions that pull us out of the loop and it's exactly the sort of thing that Mark Zuckerberg has been saying won't be a problem, causing Elon Musk to rip him a new one on Twitter.

It's not the first instance of this sort of thing. In fact, as we reported earlier this year, Google AI can now translate between different languages, even if it hasn't been explicitly taught the data sets. For example - if it's taught English to French, and German to Spanish, it can now work out English to Spanish by itself, using its own made up language as a buffer.

So, long story short, Facebook's researchers realised they were losing control of the situation and decided to turn Bob and Alice off. Because they'd seen Terminator and, you know, Skynet and stuff. µ