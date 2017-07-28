Sony is raising the price of PlayStation Plus

JAPANESE ELECTRONICS FIRM Sony is going to raise the price of PlayStation Plus, probably because it is the start of the Summer holidays, and possibly because we are fast approaching the Christmas season… in a way.

PlayStation Plus is the part of the experience that lets you do things online. Such things include spending money on games and other tat, so you might think that Sony would bring the price down to encourage use. Also PlayStation Plus goes down like submarines at war time, so there is that too.

Sony is currently emailing subscribers to let them know how much more out of pocket it is making them, and The INQUIRER is waiting for its own. Ah, perhaps we should check the spam folder.

Yeah, we got it. It makes things very clear at the start. "We will alter the price of a PlayStation Plus membership at 00:01 BST on 31 August 2017. As you are an existing member, this means that all recurring subscription fees payable by you on or after 31 August 2017 will be charged at the new price.

"Up until 31 August 2017, you may purchase a PlayStation Plus subscription at the current price, which will then be added (or "stacked on") to your current membership period," it says in a blow cushioning statement.

"If you want to prevent your PlayStation®Plus membership continuing at the new price, you will need to cancel it - turn OFF "auto-renew" in your account settings at least 48 hours before your next payment on or after 31 August 2017 is due. There's some guidance on how to cancel your membership on PlayStation.com."

The price changes are not that bank-shattering fortunately, and the annual fee is going up by a tenner to £49.99, quarterly you are down a fiver with a £19.99 fee, and monthly things will increase by a pound from £5.99 to £6.99. µ