AMAZON CEO Jeff Bezos was crowned the world's richest man on Thursday, taking over from Bill 'The Windows Situation' Gates. It lasted less than a day.

By the end of the day, Bezos was standing at $89bn (and yet we still had to buy our own Amazon Echo to review) while Bill Gates was on just over $90bn.

Analysts are speculating that Amazon's profits are likely to see Bezos take the position on a more permanent footing in the coming months, despite the fact that Amazon's shopping business appears to be being propped up by the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS), according to latest figures.

Still, it's not bad going for someone who, less than 25 years ago, was flogging books out of his garage.

Bezos is the first person to displace Gates from the title in seven years and the sixth man to be crowned "worlds richest" in the past thirty. All of this, a staggering 19 years after he first became a billionaire, with Amazon's IPO in 1998, when he bagged $1.6bn.

Even back in 2012, just five years ago, his $18.4bn coffers only put him 26th on the list.

But Amazon, and particularly its web infrastructure, are booming and with it stock prices. It could see Bezos become the richest man ever - Gates's $90bn is a peak he is unlikely to surpass - with Amazon likely to become the first trillion dollar company.

Like most of Silicon Valley's entrepreneurs, he's not rolling around on piles of cash, Scrooge McDuck style, (despite once being crowned the worlds' worst boss) but rather investing it in interesting passion projects for the greater good.

Blue Origin is hot on the heels of Virgin Galactic and Space X with cosmic travel, with first flights planned for 2018. He also owns a whole bunch of real estate and the Washington Post newspaper.

He has made significant donations to philanthropic organisations including a campaign to support same-sex marriage in Washington, the recovery of parts of the Apollo 11 Saturn V rockets from the seabed, and a Cancer Research Center which he has personally funded to the tune of $30m. µ