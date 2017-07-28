Broadpwn exploit for smartphones explained at hacker conferences

THE SMARTPHONE RUINING Broadcom exploit known at 'Broadpwn' could have a massive global impact, according to Nitay Artenstein a security researcher at Exodus Intelligence, who gave a standing room-only presentation on the critical remote exploit vulnerability that has already been officially patched.

The bug can be applied to Apple and Google smartphones and each firm has issued a fix already. Artenstein, who responsibly disclosed Broadpwn to affected vendors in the first place, discussed the bug explaining that if it is left unchecked it could be absolutely devastating.

"When I started working in this field, we had worms, self-propagating malware which could be run across the network. There were quite a few in the good old days. They died out, together with remote exploits: worms pretty much need them to propagate," he said according to the Guardian.

"But Broadpwn is a perfect bug for this kind of thing. A pretty good location to make the first wifi worm and the first network worm in a few years."

Broadpwn exploits a problem with Broadcom chips, a second exploit is possible. That one turns your smartphone into an embarrassment that yells "I'm pwned" all the time.

When Apple patched the issue on 20 July, explaining that the bug infects phones when users visit random WiFi networks without thinking of the consequences.

"An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the WiFi chip," it said. "A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved memory handling,"

As for Artenstein, well he reckons that the return of the worm and remote executables, is bad news for you, but possibly great for hackers.

"Old school hackers often miss the "good old days" of the early 2000s, when remotely exploitable bugs were abundant, no mitigations were in place to stop them, and worms and malware ran rampant," he said in a company blog.

"But with new research opening previously unknown attack surface such as the BCM WiFi chip, those times may just be making a comeback." µ