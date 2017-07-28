Industry unveils its all singing, Terminator-style robot sex head

TWO COMPANIES HAVE completed a prototype of a robot head that is coated in silicone skin and controlled by a smartphone or a PlayStation controller.

The companies proclaim themselves as makers of sex dolls, so we cannot imagine why they are saying that they are Terminator-style, because as far as we recall Terminators look like Arnold Schwarzenegger and are angry and aggressive things.

The DS Doll Robotic Head is the creation of Doll Sweet Dolls and EX Doll, and according to them, it has a "stunningly beautiful face" and can listen to its user, or defiler, and answer their questions. Presumably 'no' is not in its vocabulary, and presumably it does not look like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

We do not know how it communicates currently, but we can tell you that the doll makers are planning on running a crowdsourcing campaign to fund English and Japanese versions.

The doll head may be able to sing, talk, and answer questions, but it is just a head. It does not have a rotatable neck, but the firm said it will fit on its other robot dolls, which can all "move as a real person."

Maybe we are snooty, but we really don't fancy a ride on one of these things, but we can imagine - though not for very long - that people would like one. We don't want to judge, but we do not think that many purchasers will be married men, and we cannot imagine how anyone who wanted to keep a discrete model for when the wife goes to bingo would manage to hide one.

The mystery-voiced, forward-facing sex head will be sold through a site called Cloud Climax, which appears to be a sex toy bazaar and one that you don't want to be caught looking at work. Paul Lumb who runs the marital aids marketplace, called the prototype 'the Bugatti Veyron of VR' and added that it costs £4,500 and should be available to UK shoppers by the end of next year.

So get saving, and stop dating. µ