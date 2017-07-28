Samsung Pay might be coming to non-Samsung Android smartphones

SAMSUNG IS REPORTEDLY in talks with rival Android phone makers in a bid to bring its Samsung Pay service to more devices.

So says Gadgets 360, which had heard from a source 'familiar with the developments' that Samsung has held talks with OEMs about bringing its payments service to other high-end, non-Samsung smartphones.

Rival firms probably ain't lining up to add Samsung Pay support to their devices, though, as doing so will require them to add a specialised chip that enables MST technology on their handsets.

Unlike Android Pay and Apple Pay, which both make use of NFC technology, Samsung Pay uses MST, or magnetic secure transmission, which emits a magnetic signal that mimics the magnetic strip on a traditional payment card. This means that Samsung Pay has a potentially greater global reach and is "more secure" than NFC-based services.

Clearly aware that this is clunky and unlikely to appeal to rival Android OEMs, Samsung is also said to be considering an accessory that users can stick on their smartphone to enable support for the payments service. This accessory could be similar to LoopPay Card, a battery-powered plastic puck, according to Gadgets 360.

As well as eyeing up rival devices, Samsung is also said to be planning to bring full-fledged Samsung Pay support to its mid-range smartphones.

Samsung is reportedly hoping to have its payment service on more devices by mid-2018.

Samsung Pay has failed to see the same uptake as Apple's rival payments service. A report out of Juniper Research in April claimed that Samsung Pay would have 34 million active users in 2017, while Apple Pay would almost double its users from 45 million in 2016 to 86 million this year. µ