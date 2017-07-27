AMD Ryzen 3 arrives to take on Intel's Core i3 from £105

CHIPMAKER AMD has launched the last of its three mainstream lines of Ryzen microprocessors with the release of the Ryzen 3, a four core, four-thread microprocessor intended to compete against Intel's Core i3 and Pentium G4560.

The Ryzen 3 range consists of just two microprocessors, the Ryzen 3 1200 and the Ryzen 3 1300X.

The Ryzen 3 1200 boasts a clock speed of 3.1GHz and boost clock of 3.4GHz for the price of $110, or £104.99, while the Ryzen 3 1300X runs at 3.5GHz with a boost clock speed of 3.7GHz for $129.99 or £124.99. AMD claims that the Ryzen 3 1300X can be safely overclocked to 3.9GHz using its XFR technology.

Both offer a TDP of 65 watts and include the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler, while AMD has also today made available its Wraith Max cooler with RGB programmable LEDs for the price of $59.

The company has pinned a price of that in pounds, but we'd presume it'll be about £55. That kind of money, though, will buy a Noctua NH-U12S or a Phanteks PH-TC12DX - highly reviewed CPU coolers, albeit ones without programmable RGB lighting.

Like all Ryzen microprocessors, the Ryzen 3 plugs-in to socket AM4 motherboards and is available to buy today.

AMD claims that the Ryzen 3 1300X will knock Intel's Core i3-7300 into a cocked hat, claiming that it is up to 29 per cent faster in Cinebench - one of AMD's preferred benchmarks - as well as gaming at 1080p. It suggests that it is 10 per cent faster playing The Division, 13 per cent faster playing Overwatch and 11 per cent faster with Dota 2.

AMD's 'Threadripper' workstation CPUs should also be available from today, although eager buyers will have to wait until some time in August for the special motherboards to appear.

Next on AMD's agenda is the release of Vega-based GPUs and integrated processing units. These will combine Ryzen cores with Vega graphics for mid-range and high-end laptops, as well as any other computing devices requiring decent graphics alongside a bit of CPU grunt. µ