Amazon Alexa stitches up juvenile house breaker on theft charges

AMAZON ALEXA has been at it again, this time bringing to justice a nine-year-old boy accused of stealing from a neighbour's house.

WCVB-TV in Boston reports that the child, known only as "the child", faces charges of breaking and entering and larceny after he made a recording on the victim's Alexa powered smart device (we're guessing an Echo).

The incident in Gloucester, Massachusetts occurred after the woman called local police reporting several items stolen including an iPhone and an ‘Amazon voice assistant'.

The woman told police she had an audio recording of the voice taken from her Alexa account on her phone, and that she could positively identify it as her neighbour's son.

For those not in the know - if you make a request to Alexa, you can listen back to what you said in the app. It's a way of helping improve her listening skills as you can compensate for things like her position in the room or if you're mumbling at her.

But this time, it caught a crook.

The police were given permission to speak to the boy and he eventually confessed to having broken into the woman's home three times. He will face charges in juvenile court.

This is not the first time we've seen Alexa taking the law into her own hands. A recent court case saw Amazon being forced to hand over cloud recordings from a unit for the first time, after it was established that the unit could have been "witness" to a murder which took place while it was playing music.

Then, just this month, a device believed to be an Amazon Echo managed to dial the emergency services (more by dumb luck than anything) when a domestic ‘situation' got out of control and a gun was drawn on a mother and child.

So far then, that's three crimes solved by Alexa and none by Google Assistant. Time to step up, eh Google? µ