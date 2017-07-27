Premier League wins Kodi High Court battle over streaming football

THE UK PREMIER LEAGUE is celebrating a win in the High Court that demands that internet service providers block illegal streams of its games. The Premier League, not us, says that this will impact on so-called 'Kodi' boxes.

Kodi doesn't like it when you mention piracy in the same context as it, but it can't blame us for this. The Premier League called it out, along with other pre-loaded IPTV services that it did not name, but said are hosting illegal streams of football matches.

You could physically go to a football game in the UK and watch a lot of overpaid man-boys kick a ball around while you sit in a seat that was designed for a Hobbit drinking a tea that might be best described as 'pish', or you could, as some people do, choose to watch them at home or in a pub. The football accountants are not going to put up with that though, so the Premier League has put a wall in front of it, and parked a bus in front the piracy goal.

"This blocking Order is a game-changer in our efforts to tackle the supply and use of illicit streams of our content. It will allow us to quickly and effectively block and disrupt the illegal broadcast of Premier League football via any means, including so called 'pre-loaded Kodi boxes'. The protection of our copyright, and the investment made by our broadcast partners, is hugely important to the Premier League and the future health of English football," said Premier League Director of Legal Services, Kevin Plumb.

"The ability that clubs have to develop and acquire talented players, to build and improve stadiums, and to support communities and schools is all predicated on being able to market, sell and protect commercial rights. We are pleased the Courts have recognised this with the granting of this significant blocking Order."

Kodi does not like being associated with piracy, but its name keeps coming up in the same circles so there may be something in it. µ