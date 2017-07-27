Google has stopped pre-empting your search results

No more will the search be not a search you want when you search

GOOGLE INSTANT SEARCH is dead. The feature introduced in 2010 which offered you results as you type has been discontinued effective immediately.

Google reasons that the move will bring desktop searches into line with mobile searches which have never offered instant search.

Funny story. Marissa Mayer brought in Instant Search. Yahoo complained that it was killing their market share. Then Mayer went to Yahoo and started Instant Search there.

This doesn't mean that Google is going to stop trying to predict your questions. Hell, that would take all the fun away.

Take for example this blinder from Twitter superstar Aaron Gillies, known to millions as @TechnicallyRon, who decided to do the autocomplete thing on his entire CV. He is trained in gorilla warfare and he can prove it mathematically you know.

I needed to update my CV so I did it all through google autocomplete and soon I will have every job pic.twitter.com/pjCBtUhtmw — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 29, 2017

But it will stop bringing up results pages while you're still typing. And ruddy amen to that, say all of us.

In a statement to Searchengineland, the mighty Goo said: "We launched Google Instant back in 2010 with the goal to provide users with the information they need as quickly as possible, even as they typed their searches on desktop devices.

"Since then, many more of our searches happen on mobile, with very different input and interaction and screen constraints. With this in mind, we have decided to remove Google Instant, so we can focus on ways to make Search even faster and more fluid on all devices."

The news comes on the same day that the company appears to have started to roll out pre-roll, auto-play cinema trailers before YouTube videos. Eww. Talk about more fluid with one hand and stiffer with the other. And that is, most definitely, what she said. µ