Sony celebrates production of 10 million Raspberry Pi units in the UK

JAPANESE ELECTRONICS FIRM Sony has been bragging about the Raspberry Pi this week, saying that in just five years it has produced 10 million of the things in Wales, and has had to more than double it staff to keep up with demand for the tiny PC.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has always been happy with its relationship with Sony and was pleased when it announced that Sony would be making its machines for it. The arrangement has paid off for both parties, and if you don't know what a Raspberry Pi is you are reading the wrong news site.

"The last five years has seen unprecedented growth across our Pencoed facility… Our growth has been intrinsically linked to the success of the Raspberry Pi and we are delighted to reach the 10m manufacturing milestone. This is a significant achievement for everyone involved in its production, especially our devoted Sony Team, the Raspberry Pi Foundation, and distributors Premier Farnell," said Sony UK TEC managing director Steve Dalton OBE.

"It is also a significant achievement for the Welsh manufacturing sector to have an internationally successful, high volume, low-cost electronic product manufactured right here in Wales. This technology and growth has challenged our highly skilled team of engineers and technicians to develop new processes and drive innovation through the spirit of continuous improvement."

Dalton did not stop there, and added that Sony and the Pi Foundation have introduced a "made in Japan" version for its more local audience.

"In addition we were able to support the Pi Foundation further by introducing Pi manufacturing to our Japan counterparts and there is now a ‘made in Japan' version of Pi," he added.

"We look forward to continuing this successful partnership, reaching the next significant milestone and creating even more of these revolutionary computers." µ