Intel is binning its Arduino 101 maker board and Curie module

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced that it's discontinuing its Arduino 101 maker board and Curie module, just weeks after binning its Joule, Galileo, and Edison lines.

Intel confirmed the latest product axings over on its developer website

"Intel has announced the end-of-life timeline for the Intel Curie module, and will discontinue manufacturing Arduino 101 development boards, powered by the Intel Curie module," the firm said.

"To help customers manage through the Arduino 101 discontinuance, Intel will support last time orders of Arduino 101 products through September 17 2017, and will fulfil those orders through December 17, 2017," the firm said. Intel said it is "actively working" with alternative manufacturers to continue production of the Arduino 101 development board. The firm's Community-based support offerings will remain online until June 2020, but they'll go read-only in just over a month. The firm's Community-based support offerings will remain online until June 2020, but they'll go read-only in just over a month, and the GitHub account will be kept active.

News of the firm's axing of Curie and its Arduino board hasn't gone down well with Intel's developer community, with one user writing: "I'm in a mix of sensations: shocked, upset, stunned.. we were working for a year with development a new product using Intel Curie, now all this work goes to trash."

However, the move isn't surprising. Late last month, Intel announced that it's Galileo, Joule and Edison computing modules at the end of 2017.

Developers and product makers will have until 16 September to place orders for the Galileo, Joule and Edison boards, with Intel to stop shipping the units after 16 December.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that the firm is letting go of 140 staff across its Internet of Things (IoT) across its offices Santa Clara and Ireland.

Intel confirmed the news, albeit vaguely, saying in a statement: "There have been some changes in our workforce that are driven by the needs and priorities of the business, which we constantly evaluate."

In April this year, the firm also scrapped its annual Intel Developer Forum (IDF) and cancelled the event planned for August this year as a result of the continuing slowdown in the PC market and a decline in attendees to the event. µ