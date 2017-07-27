HTC teams with Qualcomm to launch standalone Vive VR headset

HTC HAS UNVEILED its first standalone Vive VR headset, although it'll only be made available in China.

The 'HTC Vive Standalone VR' will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and will, as its name suggests, have no wired, which means it not have to be hooked up to a PC or smartphone in order to function.

HTC said the "Vive Standalone will offer broader audiences a more affordable, yet high-quality VR experience, and will expand the Vive family beyond its industry leading PC-based VR experiences."

The device is separate from the standalone Google Daydream headset that HTC has committed to making, which will also come powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip and will feature a new positional tracking technology dubbed WorldSense that uses sensors in the device itself

Rather than tapping into Google's Daydream platform, HTC's new standalone Vive headset for China will use the firm's Viveport store to access apps and content.

HTC said the device would deliver "outstanding standalone VR experience," and developers can register on the Viveport site in China.

"China is the leading mobile market in the world today, and has the momentum to lead the global VR market as well," said Alvin Graylin, China regional president of Vive at HTC, in a statement.

"Partnering with Qualcomm to deliver an easy to use and more affordable Vive VR system will enable us to make premium standalone VR widely accessible to the masses in China."

The launch for HTC's Vive Standalone VR headset comes just weeks after rumours surfaced that Oculus is also working on a wire-free VR device that'll cost just $200 (around £155).

The so-called Oculus 'Pacific' will reportedly be made by Xiaomi, and like HTC's China-exclusive headset, will be able to operate without the need for any additional hardware.

It'll be lighter than the Oculus Rift and Samsung's Gear VR headset, according to reports, but will offer more powerful graphics thanks to an as-yet-unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU. µ