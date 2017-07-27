Google's Pixel 2 probably won't have a headphone jack

THE UPCOMING Google Pixel 2 might be the next smartphone to ditch the headphone jack if new leaked renders are anything to go by.

The renders (above), made by tech site MySmartPrice in collaboration with prolific gadget leaker @onleaks, gives us a 360-degree look at both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2.

If on the money, the Android O smartphones will be the next to remove the headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C. It's unclear whether, like Apple, Google will offer wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2, or whether users will be forced to carry around another ruddy dongle.

MySmartPrice's report also claims the Pixel 2 handsets will feature "considerably less bezel" compared to the original Pixel and Pixel XL, and adds weight to recent rumours that the smartphones will be the first to pack Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 836 chipset.

This processor will reportedly be "relatively similar" to its Snapdragon 835 predecessor but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds.

There won't be a dual camera setup on the new Pixels, according to these latest renders, and the fingerprint sensor will continue to sit awkwardly on the rear of the device.

Not much else is given away, but previous reports claim that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will feature a 'squeezable' frame, similar to that seen on the HTC U11. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

There's no word yet as to when Google plans to take the wraps off of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but all signs are pointing to an October unveiling. µ