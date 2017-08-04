Google's Pixel 2 is almost definitely going to ditch the headphone jack

THE UPCOMING Google Pixel 2 is likely going to be the next flagship smartphone to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Stephen Hall, of 9to5Google, has tweeted (below) that Google will drop the headphone jack on both the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, in favour of Bluetooth and audio over USB-C.

Just got another tip that Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will both ditch the headphone jack. In case you needed further confirmation. — Stephen Hall (@hallstephenj) August 3, 2017

This isn't the first time we've heard this rumour. Renders of the upcoming Android O flagships (above), made by tech site MySmartPrice in collaboration with prolific gadget leaker @onleaks, gives us a 360-degree look at both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, which show that the headphone jack has been binned in favour of USB0C.

It remains unclear whether, like Apple, Google will offer wireless headphones alongside the Pixel 2, or whether users will be forced to carry around another ruddy dongle.

MySmartPrice's report also claims that the Pixel 2 handsets will feature "considerably less bezel" compared to the original Pixel and Pixel XL, and adds weight to recent rumours that the smartphones will be the first to pack Qualcomm's unannounced Snapdragon 836 chipset.

This processor will reportedly be "relatively similar" to its Snapdragon 835 predecessor but will feature higher peak GPU and CPU clock speeds.

There won't be a dual camera setup on the new Pixels, according to these latest renders, and the fingerprint sensor will continue to sit awkwardly on the rear of the device.

Not much else is given away, but previous reports claim that the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will feature a 'squeezable' frame, similar to that seen on the HTC U11. This added functionality will reportedly allow users to, primarily at least, squeeze the handset to interact with Google Assistant in various ways.

There's no word yet as to when Google plans to take the wraps off of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2, but all signs are pointing to an October unveiling. µ