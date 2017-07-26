Ransomware has cost victims £19m in just two years

ACCORDING TO A STUDY BY Google and some pals, ransomware has cost people and businesses a lot of money, $25m (around £19m) in fact, in just two years.

This means that there is good money in ransom demands, which is bad news for companies and indeed anyone who sits in front of a computer and clicks things.

We read about the Google study on The Verge. it reports that Google worked it out with Chainalysis, UC San Diego, and the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, and that a report was produced on Tuesday.

The report should serve as a good CV for ransomware software creators and as a warning to everyone else. On the positive side of things, the gang behind the infamous Locky attack may take some pride from the fact that this was the top earner and pulled in over $7m of the total $25m.

"Locky's big advantage was the decoupling of the people who maintain the ransomware from the people who are infecting machines," said NYU professor Damon McCoy, who worked on the project, to The Verge.

"Locky just focused on building the malware and support infrastructure. Then they had other botnets spread and distribute the malware, which were much better at that end of the business."

While Locky was the big winner for criminals, other variants were almost just as bad. Cerber and CryptXXX took in $6.9m and $1.9m, respectively.

Yesterday we reported that UK businesses were stockpiling Bitcoins so that they would be ready to pay out on ransom demands easily and without delay. According to Citrix, 33 per cent of UK businesses with more than 250 employees are 'stockpiling Bitcoins' for this reason.

Some companies are keeping as much as £136,000, and the largest of those would be willing to pay as much as £50,000 to get a ransom demand out of their hair and their data back in their hands. µ