Kaspersky is giving away its antivirus software for free

Kaspersky wants the whole world to use its antivirus

THE OCCASIONALLY CONTROVERSIAL Russian security company Kaspersky is rolling out its antivirus software as a freebie in the US now and the UK later.

The US wants a bit more out of Kaspersky than this, as it thinks that the firm is a spy and is really keen on eviscerating it to find out if that is so.

Kaspersky has always defended itself against this chat and has offered to release its source code to anyone who wants it. The offer of free anti virus is either very benevolent or is a sneaky Russian grab at technology real estate, and that the bearded Eugene Kaspersky thinks it is the best way to get on as many home computers as possible.

Eugene announced the release personally in a blog with a short poem that we could have lived without. "KL AV for Free. Secure the Whole World Will Be," he said.

The rest of the blog is excitable but does not rhyme. That makes it more tolerable.

"The free antivirus won't be competing with our paid-for versions. In our paid-for versions there are many extra features, like: Parental Control, Online Payment Protection, and Secure Connection (VPN), which easily justify the ~$50 for premium protection," said Eugene Kaspersky.

"There are a lot of users who don't have the ~$50 to spend on premium protection; therefore, they install traditional freebies (which have more holes than Swiss cheese for malware to slip through) or they even rely on Windows Defender (ye gods!)."

It is a bit unfair for the firm to cast shade on Microsoft's crappy alternatives, particularly when it's own reputation is so tattered on that company's home territory, but most of the rest of the blog is about blowing the Russian trumpet.

The firm said that the home-based release of Kaspersky AV free had been a success, and suggested that so far it has had a significant impact on the planet.

"Our aim is to raise the overall level of protection on the Internet. Anyway, here's thanks to all Kaspersky Free users for helping us save the world," added Eugene. And on July 25 - for our 20th birthday - the product will start being officially launched!"

A global rollout will happen over four months, with the US and Canada getting it all first. µ