Chrome 60 brings full Mac Touch Bar support and better Android Pay integration

GOOGLE'S ALL-CONQUERING Chrome web browser has hit version 60, and with it comes a bunch of new stuff.

Not every new edition of the world's most popular browser is newsworthy, but following Chrome 59 where we got a Material makeover for a lot of the settings, today's has another raft of newly newness to mention - particularly if you are a Mac user.

Because, for those hallowed Apple fans, there is full support for the Touch Bar for the first time - with new tab, add bookmark, favourites and the like - plus you can tweak what else it can do if that's your bag (baby).

For the rest of us (Windows and Linux, specifically), there's other stuff too. Incognito Mode gets a better explanation of what it will and won't do, so those who use it for "special things" don't get caught out.

There's a lot going on under the bonnet with a payment request API, previously only on the Android version, that makes it easier to take Android Pay and the likes.

There's also better credential management that's easier to implement for developers, as well as some other gubbins.

There's faster font loading in CSS, thanks to a change which means it will start rendering without downloading the whole ruddy font first.

On the mobile version, there's a new widget for your home screen that takes you straight to the omnibox to search, as opposed to the regular app icon that just takes you into the app.

Additionally, the Android version will now suggest URLs in the omnibox that you've previously pinned to your clipboard. Clever stuff, and not at all incriminating. Honest. If it's not working for you, try turning it on in flags.

You'll find the desktop version is starting to roll out now in the Beta Channel. Android and Chrome OS version will follow soon. For those on the Stable channel, you can expect to see all this in about a month.

The next edition, Chrome 61 for those light on counting skills, will be the first to start automatically ‘untrusting' Chinese certificate authorities linked to malware. µ