Donald Trump claims Apple is building three manufacturing plants in the US

US PRESIDENT Mr Donald Trump has told anyone who was listening that Apple is going to build three glorious manufacturing plants on his walled off island.

Trump, who uses a Canadian company to sell his Make America Great Again merchandise, is happy with the news that a company that he once called for a boycott on is apparently building a a trio of large buildings that might get filled with American workers and might help take some business away from the country to the north.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump was poetic about the three buildings, calling them "three big plants, beautiful plants" adding that Apple CEO Tim Cook called him personally with the news of the plans.

"I said you know, Tim, unless you start building your plants in this country, I won't consider my administration an economic success," he told the WSJ. "He called me, and he said they are going forward."

It sounds like there might be some dramatic licence there. It is hard to imagine Tim Cook willingly calling up Trump to reveal Apple's plans, particularly after all the earlier backdoor controversies.

However, this May, Apple did announce a $1bn fund to promote advanced manufacturing jobs in the US. Though that did seem to be about investing in other companies, and not its own faciities.

"If we can create many manufacturing jobs around, those manufacturing jobs create more jobs around them because you have a service industry that builds up around them," the CEO explained.

"A lot of people ask me, 'Do you think it's a company's job to create jobs?' and my response is [that] a company should have values because a company is a collection of people. And people should have values, so by extension, a company should. And one of the things you do is give back," Cook said.

"So how do you give back? We give back through our work in the environment, in running the company on renewable energy. We give back in job creation."

We have asked Apple if it can confirm that chat with Trump and the plans. µ